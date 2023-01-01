$14,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
709-634-8881
2015 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Location
Steele Auto Group
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
709-634-8881
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9703510
- Stock #: N108082A-220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cyber Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 85,287 KM
Vehicle Description
Awards:* IIHS Canada Top Safety PickRecent Arrival!Odometer is 30731 kilometers below market average! Satin Steel Metallic 2015 Chevrolet Trax 1LT AWD! LOW KM INCLUDES WINTERS AND ALL SEASON TIRES AWD 6-Speed Automatic ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, 16" Aluminum Wheels, 2-Way Manual Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 4-Way Manual Driver Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Antilock Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Bags (10 Total), Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth® For Phone, Brake assist, Brake/Transmission Shift Interlock, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback/WMA, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Removable & Rigid Cargo Security Cover, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, USB Port, Variably intermittent wipers.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Top Up Fluids Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 2 Year MVI Fresh Oil ChangeReviews:* On all attributes relating to maneuverability, fuel efficiency, flexibility, and modern feature content, the Trax seems to have impressed. Its said to be easy to drive, easy on the wallet, easy to park just about anywhere, and easy to adapt to any combination of passengers and gear. Many owners appreciate the high-tech feature content, including the MyLink app, which allows remote smartphone control of numerous vehicle functions, as well as the back-up camera and built-in Wi-Fi. Source: autoTRADER.caFairway Honda - Community Driven!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.