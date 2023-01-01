$19,695+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Steele Auto Group
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
- Listing ID: 10221693
- Stock #: N001801A-220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,979 KM
Vehicle Description
Awards:* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+Recent Arrival!Magnetic Gray Metallic 2015 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD! FULLY INSPECTED AND READY FOR YOU! AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, AWD, Black w/Fabric Seat Trim, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Fabric Seat Trim, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM CD/MP3/WMA, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 17" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Top Up Fluids Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 2 Year MVI Fresh Oil ChangeReviews:* RAV4 owners typically rave about fuel economy, highway ride quality and noise levels, and semi-sporty handling. The slick and seamless AWD system is a feature favourite in inclement weather, and a just-right amount of ground clearance enables confident tackling of light to moderate trails, without diminishing handling. Upscale touches throughout the cabin are also appreciated, including the RAV4s luxurious dashboard. Source: autoTRADER.caFairway Honda - Community Driven!
