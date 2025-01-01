Menu
Account
Sign In
Small SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr LE, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

2015 Toyota RAV4

135,000 KM

Details Description

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle
12387465

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

  1. 12387465
  2. 12387465
Contact Seller

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3BFREV7FW390891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr LE, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 87,506 KM $23,399 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jaguar E-Type S for sale in Halifax, NS
2018 Jaguar E-Type S 136,321 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Corolla for sale in Halifax, NS
2009 Toyota Corolla 163,252 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

Call Dealer

709-634-XXXX

(click to show)

709-634-8881

Alternate Numbers
1-888-634-8881
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota RAV4