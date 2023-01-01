$17,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
709-634-8881
2015 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Steele Auto Group
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
709-634-8881
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9850577
- Stock #: S17853-220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 178,217 KM
Vehicle Description
Awards:* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+Gray 2015 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI*Market Value Pricing*, AWD, Cloth.Reviews:* RAV4 owners typically rave about fuel economy, highway ride quality and noise levels, and semi-sporty handling. The slick and seamless AWD system is a feature favourite in inclement weather, and a just-right amount of ground clearance enables confident tackling of light to moderate trails, without diminishing handling. Upscale touches throughout the cabin are also appreciated, including the RAV4s luxurious dashboard. Source: autoTRADER.caFairway Honda - Community Driven!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.