2015 Toyota RAV4

178,217 KM

Details Description

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

178,217KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9850577
  Stock #: S17853-220

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 178,217 KM

Vehicle Description

Awards:* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+Gray 2015 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI*Market Value Pricing*, AWD, Cloth.Reviews:* RAV4 owners typically rave about fuel economy, highway ride quality and noise levels, and semi-sporty handling. The slick and seamless AWD system is a feature favourite in inclement weather, and a just-right amount of ground clearance enables confident tackling of light to moderate trails, without diminishing handling. Upscale touches throughout the cabin are also appreciated, including the RAV4s luxurious dashboard. Source: autoTRADER.caFairway Honda - Community Driven!

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

