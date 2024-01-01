Menu
Recent Arrival!Cyber Gray Metallic 2016 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD! FULLY INSPECTED AND WINTER READY! AWD 6-Speed Automatic ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, 16 Aluminum Wheels, 2-Way Manual Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 4-Way Manual Driver Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Antilock 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Bags (10 Total), Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Drivers Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Bucket Seats w/Driver Power Lumbar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Vision Camera, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Removable & Rigid Cargo Security Cover, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, USB Port & Auxiliary Input Jack, Variably intermittent wipers.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Top Up Fluids Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 2 Year MVI Fresh Oil ChangeReviews:* On all attributes relating to maneuverability, fuel efficiency, flexibility, and modern feature content, the Trax seems to have impressed. Its said to be easy to drive, easy on the wallet, easy to park just about anywhere, and easy to adapt to any combination of passengers and gear. Many owners appreciate the high-tech feature content, including the MyLink app, which allows remote smartphone control of numerous vehicle functions, as well as the back-up camera and built-in Wi-Fi. Source: autoTRADER.caFairway Honda - Community Driven!

LT

LT

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

128,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cyber Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Light Titanium
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

709-634-8881

2016 Chevrolet Trax