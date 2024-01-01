Menu
Awards:* ALG Canada Residual Value AwardsRecent Arrival!Basque Red 2016 Honda CR-V LX AWD CVT 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V i-VTEC*Market Value Pricing*, AWD.Reviews:* Owners tend to comment positively on ride quality, overall comfort, versatility, flexibility, roominess, and good fuel efficiency. The CR-V, when equipped with proper winter tires, is a confident and sure-footed performer in winter months, and several upscale design touches throughout the handy and accommodating cabin were also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.caFairway Honda - Community Driven!

2016 Honda CR-V

127,829 KM

Details Description

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V

LX

2016 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

127,829KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Basque Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,829 KM

Vehicle Description

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

2016 Honda CR-V