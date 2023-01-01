$19,128+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee
North
Location
Steele Auto Group
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
709-634-8881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,760 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2016 Jeep Cherokee North LOW KM 4x4 FEATURES AND POWER FULLY INSPECTED! 4WD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 3.2L V6*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, 17" x 7" Aluminum Wheels, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8.4" Touch Screen Display, 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, All-Season Floor Mats, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Mic, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Cargo Net, Class III Hitch Receiver, Cold Weather Group, Comfort & Convenience Group, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Antenna Input, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Humidity Sensor, Illuminated entry, Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start, Knee airbag, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Nav-Ready, See Retailer for Details, Normal Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power door mirrors, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Air Filter, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Quick Order Package 26J, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 5.0" Touch/Hands-Free, Radio: Uconnect 8.4" SiriusXM/Hands-Free, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Remote USB Port, Roof rack: rails only, Security Alarm, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tonneau Cover, Traction control, Trailer Tow Group, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, Trip computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Top Up Fluids Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 2 Year MVI Fresh Oil ChangeFairway Honda - Community Driven!
Vehicle Features
Fairway Honda
709-634-8881
