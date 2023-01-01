Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2016 Jeep Cherokee North LOW KM 4x4 FEATURES AND POWER FULLY INSPECTED! 4WD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 3.2L V6*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, 17 x 7 Aluminum Wheels, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8.4 Touch Screen Display, 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, All-Season Floor Mats, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Mic, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Cargo Net, Class III Hitch Receiver, Cold Weather Group, Comfort & Convenience Group, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Antenna Input, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Humidity Sensor, Illuminated entry, Keyless Enter N Go w/Push Start, Knee airbag, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Nav-Ready, See Retailer for Details, Normal Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power door mirrors, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Air Filter, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Quick Order Package 26J, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 5.0 Touch/Hands-Free, Radio: Uconnect 8.4 SiriusXM/Hands-Free, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Remote USB Port, Roof rack: rails only, Security Alarm, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tonneau Cover, Traction control, Trailer Tow Group, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, Trip computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Top Up Fluids Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 2 Year MVI Fresh Oil ChangeFairway Honda - Community Driven!

2016 Jeep Cherokee

90,760 KM

Details Description Features

$19,128

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

  1. 10681344
  2. 10681344
Contact Seller

$19,128

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
90,760KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,760 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2016 Jeep Cherokee North LOW KM 4x4 FEATURES AND POWER FULLY INSPECTED! 4WD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 3.2L V6*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, 17" x 7" Aluminum Wheels, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8.4" Touch Screen Display, 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, All-Season Floor Mats, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Mic, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Cargo Net, Class III Hitch Receiver, Cold Weather Group, Comfort & Convenience Group, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Antenna Input, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Humidity Sensor, Illuminated entry, Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start, Knee airbag, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Nav-Ready, See Retailer for Details, Normal Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power door mirrors, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Air Filter, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Quick Order Package 26J, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 5.0" Touch/Hands-Free, Radio: Uconnect 8.4" SiriusXM/Hands-Free, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Remote USB Port, Roof rack: rails only, Security Alarm, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tonneau Cover, Traction control, Trailer Tow Group, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, Trip computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Top Up Fluids Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 2 Year MVI Fresh Oil ChangeFairway Honda - Community Driven!

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer

Interior

ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

3.517 Axle Ratio

Additional Features

Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
TIRES: 225/65R17 BSW AS (STD)
POWER 8-WAY ADJUSTABLE DRIVER SEAT -inc: Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Season Floor Mats Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 3.251 Axle Ratio 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Bright Dual Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 8.4" Touch Screen Display SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Start System Cargo Net A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Mic...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev SEL for sale in Halifax, NS
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev SEL 17,728 KM $51,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy for sale in Halifax, NS
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy 0 KM $40,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Highlander XLE for sale in Fredericton, NB
2021 Toyota Highlander XLE 72,526 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

Call Dealer

709-634-XXXX

(click to show)

709-634-8881

Alternate Numbers
1-888-634-8881
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,128

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Cherokee