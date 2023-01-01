2016 Kia Rondo

$15,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 0 , 1 5 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10355610

10355610 Stock #: TL3897B-220

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polar

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 70,156 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.