2016 Kia Rondo

70,156 KM

Details Description

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

2016 Kia Rondo

2016 Kia Rondo

LX Value

2016 Kia Rondo

LX Value

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

70,156KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10355610
  • Stock #: TL3897B-220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,156 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!White 2016 Kia Rondo LX FWD! EXTRA LOW KM! FULLY INSPECTED! FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC 16V D-CVVT*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, 16" Steel w/Cover Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front Heated Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM Audio System, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Top Up Fluids Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 2 Year MVI Fresh Oil ChangeFairway Honda - Community Driven!

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

