2017 Honda Civic
SEDAN LX
Location
Steele Auto Group
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
709-634-8881
91,878KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,878 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, 4dr Man LX, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Fairway Honda
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
709-634-8881
Alternate Numbers1-888-634-8881
