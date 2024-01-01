Menu
Awards:* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * ALG Canada Residual Value AwardsRecent Arrival!Nh731p 2017 Honda CR-V LX AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp*Market Value Pricing*, AWD.Reviews:* Owners tend to comment positively on ride quality, overall comfort, versatility, flexibility, roominess, and good fuel efficiency. The CR-V, when equipped with proper winter tires, is a confident and sure-footed performer in winter months, and several upscale design touches throughout the handy and accommodating cabin were also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.caFairway Honda - Community Driven!

2017 Honda CR-V

138,592 KM

Details Description

$19,198

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V

LX

2017 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

$19,198

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,592KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,592 KM

Vehicle Description

Awards:* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * ALG Canada Residual Value AwardsRecent Arrival!Nh731p 2017 Honda CR-V LX AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp*Market Value Pricing*, AWD.Reviews:* Owners tend to comment positively on ride quality, overall comfort, versatility, flexibility, roominess, and good fuel efficiency. The CR-V, when equipped with proper winter tires, is a confident and sure-footed performer in winter months, and several upscale design touches throughout the handy and accommodating cabin were also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.caFairway Honda - Community Driven!

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

$19,198

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

2017 Honda CR-V