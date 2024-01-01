$19,198+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
LX
2017 Honda CR-V
LX
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 138,592 KM
Vehicle Description
Awards:* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * ALG Canada Residual Value AwardsRecent Arrival!Nh731p 2017 Honda CR-V LX AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp*Market Value Pricing*, AWD.Reviews:* Owners tend to comment positively on ride quality, overall comfort, versatility, flexibility, roominess, and good fuel efficiency. The CR-V, when equipped with proper winter tires, is a confident and sure-footed performer in winter months, and several upscale design touches throughout the handy and accommodating cabin were also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.caFairway Honda - Community Driven!
