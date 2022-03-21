Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

10 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-637-1000

2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

EX

2017 Honda CR-V

EX

Steele Auto Group

119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6

709-637-1000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

10KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8919412
  Stock #: T517856A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # T517856A
  • Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, AWD 5dr EX, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

City Chrysler

119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6

