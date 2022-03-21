$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
709-637-1000
2017 Honda CR-V
2017 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
Steele Auto Group
119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6
709-637-1000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
10KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8919412
- Stock #: T517856A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # T517856A
- Mileage 10 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, AWD 5dr EX, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
City Chrysler
119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6