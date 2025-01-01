Menu
Account
Sign In
Small Station Wagons, 4WD 4dr CVT EX, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110

2017 Honda HR-V

97,093 KM

Details Description

$20,798

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda HR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle
12716100

2017 Honda HR-V

EX

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

  1. 12716100
  2. 12716100
Contact Seller

$20,798

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,093KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H52HM106449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,093 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Station Wagons, 4WD 4dr CVT EX, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2022 Ford F-150 for sale in Halifax, NS
2022 Ford F-150 61,614 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 PRO for sale in Fredericton, NB
2024 GMC Sierra 1500 PRO 20,347 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru ASCENT Touring for sale in Halifax, NS
2022 Subaru ASCENT Touring 42,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

Call Dealer

709-634-XXXX

(click to show)

709-634-8881

Alternate Numbers
1-888-634-8881
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,798

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

2017 Honda HR-V