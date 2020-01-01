2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

LOCATED AT

Parkway Hyundai

1 Hemlock Road

Corner Brook A2H-6C3

(709) 639-3093

1 (866) 639-3093



All vehicles come with an 85 point inspection and ready for the road. For more information call 709 639 3093



Remainder of Factory Warranty.

Safety Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

ABS Brakes

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Sunroof

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Intermittent Wipers

Overhead Console Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth Seating Split Folding Rear Seats

Leather Interior

Heated rear seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features BACKUP CAMERA

Sync

Driver Side Airbag

Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.