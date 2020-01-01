2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

1 Hemlock Road, Corner Brook, NL A2H 3C7
709-639-3093
+ taxes & licensing
LOCATED AT
Parkway Hyundai
1 Hemlock Road
Corner Brook A2H-6C3
(709) 639-3093
1 (866) 639-3093
All vehicles come with an 85 point inspection and ready for the road. For more information call 709 639 3093
Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1 Hemlock Road, Corner Brook, NL A2H 3C7