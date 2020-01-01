Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

Location

Steele Auto Group

1 Hemlock Road, Corner Brook, NL A2H 3C7

709-639-3093

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 62,220KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4412655
  • Stock #: 20149A
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB0HG410142
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
All vehicles come with an 85 point inspection and ready for the road. For more information call 709 639 3093

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Overhead Console
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Sync
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

