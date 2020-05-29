Menu
$33,288

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-637-1000

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Rebel

2017 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

Steele Auto Group

119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6

709-637-1000

$33,288

+ taxes & licensing

  • 77,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5178626
  • Stock #: LS098A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7YT6HS696780
Exterior Colour
FLAME RED
Interior Colour
Red/black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
City Chrysler
119 O'Connell Drive
Corner Brook A2H-6H6
(709) 637-1000
1 (855) 866-9839



Has Extended Warranty.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Package
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Overhead Console
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Running Boards
  • Box liner
  • Off-Road Tires
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Additional Features
  • Tonneau Cover
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Front disc & rear drum brakes
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

