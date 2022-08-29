$23,494+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
709-634-8881
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
Wolfsburg Edition
Location
Steele Auto Group
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
$23,494
- Listing ID: 9200329
- Stock #: N104970A-220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Reflex Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,509 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!Odometer is 18261 kilometers below market average! Reflex Silver Metallic 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg AWD! FULLY INSPECTED AND WINTER READY 4Motion AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L I4 TSI Turbocharged*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Composition Media w/6.33" Touchscreen, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17" Novara Alloy.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Top Up Fluids Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 2 Year MVI Fresh Oil ChangeFairway Honda - Community Driven!
