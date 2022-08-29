Menu
2018 Honda Accord

77,858 KM

Details Description

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

2018 Honda Accord

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

77,858KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9013183
  • Stock #: TL6343-220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,858 KM

Vehicle Description

Large Cars, Sport Manual, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

