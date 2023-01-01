Menu
2018 Honda Accord

105,613 KM

Details

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

2018 Honda Accord

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan EX-L

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan EX-L

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

105,613KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9744865
  • Stock #: S16739-220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,613 KM

Vehicle Description

Awards:* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * ALG Canada Residual Value AwardsRecent Arrival!Platinum White Pearl 2018 Honda Accord EX-L HONDA PERFORMANCE LUXURY RELIABILTY AND FUN! FWD CVT I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, Black w/Leather-Trimmed Seats, 10 Speakers, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM/SiriusXM Premium Audio, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Top Up Fluids Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 2 Year MVI Fresh Oil ChangeReviews:* Owners rave about easy-to-use tech, powerful LED headlights, a ride that nicely balances comfort against responsive handling, and powertrains that are refined and rich with low-end torque response for more pleasing power delivery. Plenty of storage space for smaller items, and a nicely finished look and feel to many of the smaller on-board controls rounds out the package. Generous rear-seat legroom is also noted. Source: autoTRADER.caFairway Honda - Community Driven!

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

