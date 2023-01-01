Menu
2018 Honda Civic

78,785 KM

Details Description

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

SEDAN LX

SEDAN LX

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

78,785KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10526292
  • Stock #: TL3284A-220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,785 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Aegean Blue Metallic 2018 Honda Civic LX MANUAL FWD 6-Speed Manual 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, Black Cloth, 16" Steel Wheels w/Full Covers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Traction control, Trip computer.Reviews:* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Hondas reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.caFairway Honda - Community Driven!

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

1-888-634-8881
