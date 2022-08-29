Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

75,337 KM

Details Description

$27,196

+ tax & licensing
$27,196

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

LX

2018 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

$27,196

+ taxes & licensing

75,337KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9062611
  • Stock #: TL1040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,337 KM

Vehicle Description

Awards:* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the yearRecent Arrival!Odometer is 6781 kilometers below market average! White Diamond Pearl 2018 Honda CR-V LX COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY Till 04/19/2023 or 120,000 AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, AWD, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seating Surfaces, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.Honda Certified Details:* 100 Point Inspection* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week* Finance from 6.69% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes firstFairway Honda - Community Driven!

