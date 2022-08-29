$26,166+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Steele Auto Group
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
709-634-8881
$26,166
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9062626
- Stock #: TL0072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Awards:* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the yearRecent Arrival!White Diamond Pearl 2018 Honda CR-V LX AWD! HONDA INSPECTION AND AVAILABLE WARRANTY AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, AWD, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seating Surfaces, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Top Up Fluids Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 2 Year MVI Fresh Oil ChangeFairway Honda - Community Driven!
