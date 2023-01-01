$24,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda HR-V
LX
Location
Steele Auto Group
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
$24,995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Orchid Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 34,860 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!Odometer is 23879 kilometers below market average! White Orchid Pearl 2018 Honda HR-V LX AWD! LOW LOW KMS HONDA INSPECTION AND AVAILABLE WA AWD CVT 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seating Surfaces, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.Honda Certified Details:* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty* Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week* 100 Point Inspection* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHondaReviews:* Owners report a good, sturdy ride thats comfortable and feels durable on rougher roads, a sporty steering feel, a sporty gearshift feel on models with the manual transmission, excellent mileage, and plenty of space and flexibility for easy adaptation to virtually any job. Source: autoTRADER.caFairway Honda - Community Driven!
