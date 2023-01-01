Menu
Recent Arrival!White Diamond Pearl 2018 Honda Pilot EX-L w/Navigation AWD !ROOM FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY COMFORT, SAFETY AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, AWD, 18 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Top Up Fluids Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 2 Year MVI Fresh Oil ChangeReviews:* Many owners say the Pilot drives like it looks big, comfortable, and stable. Ease of entry and exit, even for larger or mobility-challenged passengers, is well rated; and rear-seats are said to be usable by adults on longer trips. In all aspects of interior space and storage, the Pilot seems to have hit the mark. Other owner-stated plusses include confident traction from the fully automatic though part-time all-wheel drive system, and an excellent driving position, backed by above-average outward visibility. Source: autoTRADER.caFairway Honda - Community Driven!

110,357 KM

Details Description

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 110,357 KM

Vehicle Description

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

