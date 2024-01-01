Menu
Account
Sign In
Awards:* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyCrystal Black Pearl 2018 Honda Ridgeline LX AWD! EXTRA CLEAN TRUCK THAT WILL KEEP ON TRUCKIN AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 18 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Cup Holder Style Ashtray, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Drivers Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seat Trim, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 225-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Top Up Fluids Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 2 Year MVI Fresh Oil ChangeFairway Honda - Community Driven!

2018 Honda Ridgeline

195,811 KM

Details Description

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Ridgeline

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12003817

2018 Honda Ridgeline

LX

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

Contact Seller

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
195,811KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FPYK3F34JB501676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,811 KM

Vehicle Description

Awards:* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyCrystal Black Pearl 2018 Honda Ridgeline LX AWD! EXTRA CLEAN TRUCK THAT WILL KEEP ON TRUCKIN' AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Cup Holder Style Ashtray, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seat Trim, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 225-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Top Up Fluids Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 2 Year MVI Fresh Oil ChangeFairway Honda - Community Driven!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2018 Mazda CX-3 GS for sale in Halifax, NS
2018 Mazda CX-3 GS 101,204 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Fredericton, NB
2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 146,516 KM $29,999 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

Call Dealer

709-634-XXXX

(click to show)

709-634-8881

Alternate Numbers
1-888-634-8881
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Ridgeline