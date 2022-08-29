Menu
2018 Jeep Compass

97,212 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

97,212KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9013180
  • Stock #: N126758A-220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RHINO
  • Interior Colour Black w/Red Accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,212 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Trailhawk 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

BLACK
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Rhino
TWO-TONE PAINT W/BLACK ROOF
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
BLACK W/RED ACCENTS LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/OMBRE MESH CLOTH
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Pass Seat Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Windshield Wiper De-Icer Front Heated Seats

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

