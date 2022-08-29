$24,995+ tax & licensing
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
709-634-8881
2018 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk
Location
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
97,212KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9013180
- Stock #: N126758A-220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RHINO
- Interior Colour Black w/Red Accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,212 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Trailhawk 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Vehicle Features
BLACK
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Rhino
TWO-TONE PAINT W/BLACK ROOF
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
BLACK W/RED ACCENTS LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/OMBRE MESH CLOTH
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Pass Seat Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Windshield Wiper De-Icer Front Heated Seats
