2018 Jeep Compass

$25,498 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 0 , 4 9 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9850571

9850571 Stock #: N108837A-220

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Metallic

Interior Colour Black w/Red Accents

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 90,498 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Power Liftgate Additional Features BLACK TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) Billet Metallic TWO-TONE PAINT W/BLACK ROOF RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic BLACK W/RED ACCENTS LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/OMBRE MESH CLOTH POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Pass Seat Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio 8.4" Touchscreen 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Trav... COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Windshield Wiper De-Icer Front Heated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.