Standard SUV 4WD, Sterling Edition 4x4 *Ltd Avail*, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

74,000 KM

$28,788

+ tax & licensing
12015865

Steele Auto Group

119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6

709-637-1000

Used
74,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBG6JC230384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Light Grey/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard SUV 4WD, Sterling Edition 4x4 *Ltd Avail*, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS

Additional Features

DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS)
LIGHT GREY/BLACK HERITAGE LEATHER-FACED W/PERFORATION SEATS
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Delete Rear Tow Hook Steel Spare Wheel
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BD STERLING EDITION -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Aluminum Lithograph Shifter Bezel 25th Anniversary Badge SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year Siri...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee