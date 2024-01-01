$28,788+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Sterling Edition
Location
Steele Auto Group
119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6
709-637-1000
$28,788
+ taxes & licensing
Used
74,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBG6JC230384
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Light Grey/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, Sterling Edition 4x4 *Ltd Avail*, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Additional Features
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS)
LIGHT GREY/BLACK HERITAGE LEATHER-FACED W/PERFORATION SEATS
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Delete Rear Tow Hook Steel Spare Wheel
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BD STERLING EDITION -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Aluminum Lithograph Shifter Bezel 25th Anniversary Badge SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year Siri...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
City Chrysler
119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6
