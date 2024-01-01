Menu
2018 Toyota Camry LE FWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.5L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V

Ruby Flare Pearl exterior, Black w/Fabric Seat Trim interior.

Features: 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.

Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection, Top Up Fluids, Brake Inspection, Tire Inspection, Fresh 2 Year MVI, Fresh Oil Change

$21,998 + tax & licensing

96,987 KM

Fairway Honda - Community Driven!

2018 Toyota Camry

96,987 KM

Details Description

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Camry

LE

2018 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

  1. 11344324
  2. 11344324
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,987KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,987 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Ruby Flare Pearl 2018 Toyota Camry LE FWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.5L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, Black w/Fabric Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Top Up Fluids Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 2 Year MVI Fresh Oil ChangeFairway Honda - Community Driven!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

1-888-634-8881
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

2018 Toyota Camry