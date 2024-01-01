Menu
Recent Arrival!Nh883p 2019 Honda Civic LX FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC*Market Value Pricing*, Black Cloth.Reviews:* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Hondas reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.caFairway Honda - Community Driven!

2019 Honda Civic

64,840 KM

SEDAN LX

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

Used
64,840KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,840 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Nh883p 2019 Honda Civic LX FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC*Market Value Pricing*, Black Cloth.Reviews:* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Hondas reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.caFairway Honda - Community Driven!

PLATINUM WHITE PEARL

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

