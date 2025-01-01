$27,878+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Honda Pilot
EX-L NAVI
Location
Steele Auto Group
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
709-634-8881
$27,878
+ taxes & licensing
Used
130,707KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H76KB502179
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 130,707 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, EX-L Navi AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Fairway Honda
Call Dealer
709-634-XXXX(click to show)
Alternate Numbers1-888-634-8881
