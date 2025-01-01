Menu
Small SUV 4WD, EX-L Navi AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212

2019 Honda Pilot

130,707 KM

Details Description

$27,878

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Pilot

EX-L NAVI

13142632

2019 Honda Pilot

EX-L NAVI

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

$27,878

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,707KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H76KB502179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 130,707 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, EX-L Navi AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

