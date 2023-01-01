$32,333+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Honda Ridgeline
SPORT
2019 Honda Ridgeline
SPORT
Location
Steele Auto Group
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
709-634-8881
$32,333
+ taxes & licensing
66,806KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 66,806 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!Nh731p 2019 Honda Ridgeline Sport AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V*Market Value Pricing*, Black Cloth.Fairway Honda - Community Driven!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2021 Ford Transit Connect VAN 172,119 KM $35,635 + tax & lic
2016 Lincoln MKX 164,407 KM $20,888 + tax & lic
2015 Lincoln MKC 123,344 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Fairway Honda
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
Call Dealer
709-634-XXXX(click to show)
709-634-8881
Alternate Numbers1-888-634-8881
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$32,333
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
709-634-8881
2019 Honda Ridgeline