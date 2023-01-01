Menu
Recent Arrival!Nh731p 2019 Honda Ridgeline Sport AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V*Market Value Pricing*, Black Cloth.Fairway Honda - Community Driven!

2019 Honda Ridgeline

66,806 KM

Details Description

$32,333

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Ridgeline

SPORT

2019 Honda Ridgeline

SPORT

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

  2. 10825845
$32,333

+ taxes & licensing

66,806KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,806 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Nh731p 2019 Honda Ridgeline Sport AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V*Market Value Pricing*, Black Cloth.Fairway Honda - Community Driven!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-XXXX

709-634-8881

1-888-634-8881
$32,333

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

2019 Honda Ridgeline