2019 Honda Ridgeline
TOURING
Location
Steele Auto Group
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
- Listing ID: 9838604
- Stock #: TL2450-220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,104 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!White Diamond Pearl 2019 Honda Ridgeline Touring AWD! LEASE RETURN, BABIED, ALL SERVES DONE HERE! AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, Black w/Leather Seat Trim, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 540-Watt AM/FM/CD/HD Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats.Honda Certified Details:* Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first* 100 Point Inspection* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda* 24 hours/day, 7 days/weekFairway Honda - Community Driven!
