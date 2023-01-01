Menu
2019 Honda Ridgeline

95,104 KM

Details Description

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

2019 Honda Ridgeline

2019 Honda Ridgeline

TOURING

2019 Honda Ridgeline

TOURING

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

95,104KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9838604
  Stock #: TL2450-220

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 95,104 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!White Diamond Pearl 2019 Honda Ridgeline Touring AWD! LEASE RETURN, BABIED, ALL SERVES DONE HERE! AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, Black w/Leather Seat Trim, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 540-Watt AM/FM/CD/HD Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats.Honda Certified Details:* Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first* 100 Point Inspection* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda* 24 hours/day, 7 days/weekFairway Honda - Community Driven!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-XXXX

709-634-8881

1-888-634-8881
