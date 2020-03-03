2019 Jeep Cherokee

Safety Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

Child-Safety Locks

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power Trunk

Power Sunroof

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

Tow Package

remote start

Intermittent Wipers

Overhead Console Seating Bucket Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats

Leather Interior

Memory Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio Security Anti-Theft Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Additional Features Navigation System

BACKUP CAMERA

Driver Side Airbag

Front disc & rear drum brakes

Leather Wrapped Wheel

Auxilary 12V Outlet

Apple Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.