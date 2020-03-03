Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Elite

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Elite

Steele Auto Group

119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6

709-637-1000

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,148KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4799718
  • Stock #: LS030A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX2KD214058
Exterior Colour
Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
City Chrysler
119 O'Connell Drive
Corner Brook A2H-6H6
(709) 637-1000
1 (855) 866-9839

Just traded. Comes fully equipped with heated seats and wheel, power lift gate, panoramic sunroof, back up camera, leather interior, remote start system, trailer tow group plus much more. Vehicle has the remainder of a 5 year 100000 km warranty as well. Must be seen to be appreciated. Call or text for more info.

Has Extended Warranty.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Package
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Overhead Console
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Front disc & rear drum brakes
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet
  • Apple Play

