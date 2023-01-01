$29,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
709-634-8881
2019 Volkswagen Golf
Alltrack EXECLINE
Location
Steele Auto Group
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
709-634-8881
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9703507
- Stock #: S11026A-220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 55,380 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!Odometer is 12537 kilometers below market average! Platinum Gray Metallic 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack 1.8 TSI 4Motion AWD 6-Speed Manual 1.8L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV II 168hp*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink), Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fender Premium Audio System w/8 Speakers, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 8.0" Touchscreen w/CD Player/Satellite Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Canyon Alloy.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Top Up Fluids Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 2 Year MVI Fresh Oil ChangeFairway Honda - Community Driven!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
