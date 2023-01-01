$30,555+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
Steele Auto Group
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
$30,555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 69,236 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!Odometer is 20774 kilometers below market average! Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT LOW KM< ROOM FOR EVERYONE OR ANYTHING FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 29N, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Top Up Fluids Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 2 Year MVI Fresh Oil ChangeFairway Honda - Community Driven!
