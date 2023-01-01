Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

54,368 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

Crew Plus

Crew Plus

Location

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

54,368KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9850574
  • Stock #: S10843-220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Indigo Blue
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 54,368 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Indigo Blue Clearcoat 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew FWD 6-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT*Market Value Pricing*.Fairway Honda - Community Driven!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
INDIGO BLUE
COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: Tire Carrier Winch
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
RADIO: 430N -inc: Garmin Navigation
SINGLE-DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: HDMI Port Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Charging Port 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth Streaming Audio Remote USB Port Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Heated Seats 40GB Hard-Driv...

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

