2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus
54,368KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9850574
- Stock #: S10843-220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Indigo Blue
- Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 54,368 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!Indigo Blue Clearcoat 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew FWD 6-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT*Market Value Pricing*.Fairway Honda - Community Driven!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
INDIGO BLUE
COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: Tire Carrier Winch
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
RADIO: 430N -inc: Garmin Navigation
SINGLE-DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: HDMI Port Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Charging Port 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth Streaming Audio Remote USB Port Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Heated Seats 40GB Hard-Driv...
