2020 Ford EcoSport

65,969 KM

Details

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

2020 Ford EcoSport

2020 Ford EcoSport

Titanium

2020 Ford EcoSport

Titanium

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

65,969KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9744862
  • Stock #: S15452-220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Smoke Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,969 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Smoke Metallic 2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4WD! ALL DRIVING FUN WITH FULL LUXURY 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Ti-VCT GDI*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17" Premium Dark Stainless-Painted.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Top Up Fluids Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 2 Year MVI Fresh Oil ChangeFairway Honda - Community Driven!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT (STD)
ENGINE: 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

