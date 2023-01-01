Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Escape

50,254 KM

Details Description Features

$27,388

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,388

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-637-1000

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Steele Auto Group

119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6

709-637-1000

  1. 10372071
  2. 10372071
  3. 10372071
  4. 10372071
  5. 10372071
  6. 10372071
  7. 10372071
  8. 10372071
  9. 10372071
  10. 10372071
  11. 10372071
  12. 10372071
  13. 10372071
  14. 10372071
  15. 10372071
  16. 10372071
  17. 10372071
  18. 10372071
  19. 10372071
  20. 10372071
  21. 10372071
  22. 10372071
  23. 10372071
  24. 10372071
  25. 10372071
  26. 10372071
  27. 10372071
  28. 10372071
  29. 10372071
  30. 10372071
Contact Seller

$27,388

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
50,254KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10372071
  • Stock #: NA02683A-220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # NA02683A-220
  • Mileage 50,254 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, SE AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 143,310 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Wrangler S...
 19,390 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 53,124 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

City Chrysler

119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6

Call Dealer

709-637-XXXX

(click to show)

709-637-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory