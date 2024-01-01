$32,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
Steele Auto Group
119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6
709-637-1000
Used
38,623KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # T657137A-220
- Mileage 38,623 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, XLT 4WD, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
City Chrysler
119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6
Call Dealer
709-637-XXXX(click to show)
2020 Ford Explorer