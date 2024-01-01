Menu
Standard SUV 4WD, XLT 4WD, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140

2020 Ford Explorer

38,623 KM

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6

709-637-1000

Contact Seller

Used
38,623KM
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # T657137A-220
  • Mileage 38,623 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard SUV 4WD, XLT 4WD, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140

ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

