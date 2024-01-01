Menu
Recent Arrival!White 2020 Honda CR-V LX AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV50 190hp*Market Value Pricing*, AWD.Fairway Honda - Community Driven!

2020 Honda CR-V

109,207 KM

Details Description

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V

LX

11978244

2020 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

Contact Seller

Used
109,207KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H29LH210689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,207 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!White 2020 Honda CR-V LX AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV50 190hp*Market Value Pricing*, AWD.Fairway Honda - Community Driven!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

