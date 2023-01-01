Menu
2020 Honda CR-V

45,840 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

Sport

Location

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,840KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9969986
  • Stock #: TL0984-220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,840 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Gray 2020 Honda CR-V Sport AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV50 190hp*Market Value Pricing*, AWD.Fairway Honda - Community Driven!

