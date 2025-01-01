$21,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda HR-V
LX
Location
Steele Auto Group
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
709-634-8881
Used
87,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H35LM108090
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 87,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Small Station Wagons, LX AWD CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PLATINUM WHITE PEARL
