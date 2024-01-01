2020 Jeep Cherokee

Menu
Small SUV 4WD, Trailhawk 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198

69,139 KM

Details Description Features

11932049

Location

Steele Auto Group

119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6

709-637-1000

Contact Seller

Used
69,139KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBX2LD574710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Olive Green Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,139 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Trailhawk 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198

Vehicle Features

Exterior

WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM

Additional Features

9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
OLIVE GREEN PEARL
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E TRAILHAWK -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II
3.517 AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
BLACK VINYL SEATS W/PREMIUM CLOTH INSERTS
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Front Heated Seats

