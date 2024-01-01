$24,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
2020 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Steele Auto Group
119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6
709-637-1000
VIN 1C4PJMBX2LD574710
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Olive Green Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,139 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Trailhawk 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198
Vehicle Features
Exterior
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM
Additional Features
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
OLIVE GREEN PEARL
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E TRAILHAWK -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II
3.517 AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
BLACK VINYL SEATS W/PREMIUM CLOTH INSERTS
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Front Heated Seats
119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6
2020 Jeep Cherokee