$25,998+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk
Location
Steele Auto Group
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
709-634-8881
Used
73,102KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDDB6LT135092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black w/Ruby Red Accent
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,102 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Trailhawk 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Additional Features
BLACK
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Granite Crystal Metallic
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFH) (STD)
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver
TWO-TONE PAINT W/GLOSS BLACK ROOF
PREMIUM ALPINE SPEAKER SYSTEM
PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: LED Taillamps Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps w/LED Signature
LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Pass Seat Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GE -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH)
Trailhawk Discount Credit
LUXURY SEAT GROUP -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats
SAFE & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Remote Start System Security Alarm Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection
BLACK W/RUBY RED ACCENT PREMIUM LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Driver Seat Memory Front Ventilated Seats
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Fairway Honda
2020 Jeep Compass