Menu
Account
Sign In
Small SUV 4WD, Trailhawk 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

2020 Jeep Compass

73,102 KM

Details Description Features

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

Contact Seller

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,102KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDDB6LT135092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black w/Ruby Red Accent
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,102 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Trailhawk 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Additional Features

BLACK
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Granite Crystal Metallic
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFH) (STD)
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver
TWO-TONE PAINT W/GLOSS BLACK ROOF
PREMIUM ALPINE SPEAKER SYSTEM
PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: LED Taillamps Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps w/LED Signature
LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Pass Seat Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GE -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH)
Trailhawk Discount Credit
LUXURY SEAT GROUP -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats
SAFE & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Remote Start System Security Alarm Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection
BLACK W/RUBY RED ACCENT PREMIUM LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Driver Seat Memory Front Ventilated Seats
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2017 Nissan Qashqai SV for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2017 Nissan Qashqai SV 97,944 KM $14,200 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan for sale in Halifax, NS
2015 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan 186,966 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Yukon XL Denali for sale in Halifax, NS
2015 GMC Yukon XL Denali 231,135 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

Call Dealer

709-634-XXXX

(click to show)

709-634-8881

Alternate Numbers
1-888-634-8881
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Compass