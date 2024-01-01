$38,888+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Location
Steele Auto Group
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
709-634-8881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 85,152 KM
Vehicle Description
Awards:* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyRecent Arrival!Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2020 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, 18" x 8" Aluminum Wheels, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, 3 Rear Seat Head Restraints, 3.5" Colour In-Cluster Display, 4-Way Adjustable Front Headrests, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8.4" Touchscreen, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay Capable, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Big Horn Instrument Panel Badge, Big Horn Level 1 Equipment Group, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Cloth Front 40/20/40 Split Bench, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Locking Rear Differential, Electronic Stability Control, Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Extra Heavy-Duty Shocks, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Seatback Map Pockets, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Glove Box Lamp, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Heated door mirrors, Hill Descent Control, Illuminated entry, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Adjust 4-Way Front Passenger Seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Decals, Off-Road Group, Off-Road Group (DISC), Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 25Z Big Horn, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear step bumper, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear Window Defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tow Hooks, Traction control, Trailer Brake Control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, USB Mobile Projection, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Top Up Fluids Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 2 Year MVI Fresh Oil ChangeFairway Honda - Community Driven!
Vehicle Features
