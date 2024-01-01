Menu
Account
Sign In
Awards:* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyRecent Arrival!Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2020 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, 18 x 8 Aluminum Wheels, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, 3 Rear Seat Head Restraints, 3.5 Colour In-Cluster Display, 4-Way Adjustable Front Headrests, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8.4 Touchscreen, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay Capable, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Big Horn Instrument Panel Badge, Big Horn Level 1 Equipment Group, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Cloth Front 40/20/40 Split Bench, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Locking Rear Differential, Electronic Stability Control, Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Extra Heavy-Duty Shocks, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Seatback Map Pockets, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Glove Box Lamp, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Heated door mirrors, Hill Descent Control, Illuminated entry, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Adjust 4-Way Front Passenger Seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Decals, Off-Road Group, Off-Road Group (DISC), Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 25Z Big Horn, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Display, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4 Display, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear step bumper, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear Window Defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tow Hooks, Traction control, Trailer Brake Control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, USB Mobile Projection, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Top Up Fluids Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 2 Year MVI Fresh Oil ChangeFairway Honda - Community Driven!

2020 RAM 1500

85,152 KM

Details Description Features

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

  1. 11043536
  2. 11043536
Contact Seller

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
85,152KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,152 KM

Vehicle Description

Awards:* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyRecent Arrival!Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2020 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, 18" x 8" Aluminum Wheels, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, 3 Rear Seat Head Restraints, 3.5" Colour In-Cluster Display, 4-Way Adjustable Front Headrests, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8.4" Touchscreen, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay Capable, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Big Horn Instrument Panel Badge, Big Horn Level 1 Equipment Group, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Cloth Front 40/20/40 Split Bench, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Locking Rear Differential, Electronic Stability Control, Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Extra Heavy-Duty Shocks, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Seatback Map Pockets, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Glove Box Lamp, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Heated door mirrors, Hill Descent Control, Illuminated entry, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Adjust 4-Way Front Passenger Seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Decals, Off-Road Group, Off-Road Group (DISC), Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 25Z Big Horn, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear step bumper, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear Window Defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tow Hooks, Traction control, Trailer Brake Control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, USB Mobile Projection, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Top Up Fluids Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 2 Year MVI Fresh Oil ChangeFairway Honda - Community Driven!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Remote Start System
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS

Mechanical

Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic

Exterior

Rear wheelhouse liners

Additional Features

Electronic locking rear differential
Granite Crystal Metallic
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 888-539-7474
WHEELS: 18" X 8" ALUMINUM (STD)
TIRES: LT275/65R18C OWL ON-/OFF-ROAD
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System 180-Amp Alternator Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 3 220 kgs (7 100 lbs) Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips HEMI Badge 98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Bucket Seats Full-Length Floor Console Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
OFF-ROAD GROUP -inc: Off-Road Decals Steering Gear Skid Plate Falken Brand Tires Front Suspension Skid Plate Front Extra Heavy-Duty Shocks Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers Full-Size Spare Tire Tow Hooks Electronic Locking Rear Differential Tra...
OFF-ROAD GROUP -inc: Tires: LT275/65R18C OWL On-/Off-Road Off-Road Decals Steering Gear Skid Plate Falken Brand Tires Front Suspension Skid Plate Front Extra Heavy-Duty Shocks Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers Full-Size Spare Tire Tow Hooks Ele...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Integrated Centre Stack Radio 8.4" Touchscreen Apple CarPlay Capable
BIG HORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Glove Box Lamp Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Adjustable Dr...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2021 Ford Ranger for sale in Halifax, NS
2021 Ford Ranger 61,782 KM $38,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Civic Sedan Touring for sale in Halifax, NS
2016 Honda Civic Sedan Touring 191,187 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ for sale in Fredericton, NB
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ 241,295 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

Call Dealer

709-634-XXXX

(click to show)

709-634-8881

Alternate Numbers
1-888-634-8881
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500