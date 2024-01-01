Menu
Sport Utility Vehicles, AWD 4dr RS, 9-Speed Automatic, Gas I3 1.3L/

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

16,682 KM

$31,987

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

16,682KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Scarlet Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 16,682 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport Utility Vehicles, AWD 4dr RS, 9-Speed Automatic, Gas I3 1.3L/

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L I3 TURBO DOHC SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (155 hp [115 kW] @ 5600 rpm 174 lb-ft torque [236 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) (STD)

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer