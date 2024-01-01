$31,987+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
RS
Location
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
16,682KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Scarlet Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 16,682 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport Utility Vehicles, AWD 4dr RS, 9-Speed Automatic, Gas I3 1.3L/
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L I3 TURBO DOHC SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (155 hp [115 kW] @ 5600 rpm 174 lb-ft torque [236 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) (STD)
