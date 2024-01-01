$27,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
BIG BEND
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
BIG BEND
Location
Steele Auto Group
119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6
709-637-1000
$27,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,334KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9B6XMRB18857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # T583680A
- Mileage 48,334 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Big Bend 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
City Chrysler
119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6
Call Dealer
709-637-XXXX(click to show)
2021 Ford Bronco Sport