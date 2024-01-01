Menu
Small SUV 4WD, Big Bend 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

48,334 KM

Details Description Features

$27,888

+ tax & licensing
Location

Steele Auto Group

119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6

709-637-1000

Used
48,334KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9B6XMRB18857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # T583680A
  • Mileage 48,334 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Big Bend 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

City Chrysler

119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6

709-637-XXXX

709-637-1000

