Crystal Black Pearl 2021 Honda CR-V Sport LOW KM! AWD! HONDA CERTIFIED AVAILABLE HONDA WARRANTY! AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV50 190hp*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leatherette/Fabric Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19" Shark Grey Aluminum-Alloy.Honda Certified Details:* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda* Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models* 100 Point Inspection* 24 hours/day, 7 days/weekFairway Honda - Community Driven!

2021 Honda CR-V

25,755 KM

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V

Sport

2021 Honda CR-V

Sport

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

25,755KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,755 KM

Vehicle Description

CRYSTAL BLACK PEARL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

1-888-634-8881
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

2021 Honda CR-V