2021 Honda CR-V Sport AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV50 190hp*Market Value Pricing*, AWD.Fairway Honda - Community Driven!

2021 Honda CR-V

72,073 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V

Sport

2021 Honda CR-V

Sport

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

  1. 11445941
  2. 11445941
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,073KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,073 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Nh830m 2021 Honda CR-V Sport AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV50 190hp*Market Value Pricing*, AWD.Fairway Honda - Community Driven!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

LUNAR SILVER METALLIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

2021 Honda CR-V