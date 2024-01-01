Menu
Recent Arrival!Nh797m 2021 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV50 190hp*Market Value Pricing*, AWD.Fairway Honda - Community Driven!

2021 Honda CR-V

32,132 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V

EX-L

11978247

2021 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,132KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H82MH230952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,132 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Nh797m 2021 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV50 190hp*Market Value Pricing*, AWD.Fairway Honda - Community Driven!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

MODERN STEEL METALLIC

2021 Honda CR-V