$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Honda CR-V
EX-L
2021 Honda CR-V
EX-L
Location
Steele Auto Group
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
709-634-8881
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,132KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H82MH230952
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 32,132 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!Nh797m 2021 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV50 190hp*Market Value Pricing*, AWD.Fairway Honda - Community Driven!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
MODERN STEEL METALLIC
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Fairway Honda
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
709-634-8881
Alternate Numbers1-888-634-8881
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
709-634-8881
2021 Honda CR-V