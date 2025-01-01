Menu
Small SUV 4WD, LX AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

2021 Honda CR-V

34,275 KM

$28,288

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

Used
34,275KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H26MH221456

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,275 KM

MODERN STEEL METALLIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

1-888-634-8881
